Minnesota Twins beat Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in AL wild-card opener

Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, left, is tagged out at home plate by Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers after an infield single by Kevin Kiermaier during the fourth inning in Game 1 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the American League wild-card series today with a 3-1 loss to the host Minnesota Twins.

Royce Lewis provided all the offence for the Twins, hitting a two-run homer off Jays’ struggling starter Kevin Gausman in the first inning, followed by a solo homer in the third. The Jays scored their lone run in the sixth inning off a Kevin Kiermaier RBI single.

The teams square off again Wednesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Jose Berrios is tabbed to start for the Blue Jays against Sonny Gray.

If a third game is necessary, it will be played Thursday at Target Field.

The series winner will play the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

