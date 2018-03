More than 50 skiers, snowshoers and fat bikers turned out this year for the Omineca Ski Club’s annual Loppet and Family Marathon on Sunday, Mar. 4. This year also featured the Freezer Burnt Relay race, with teams of all ages. “The addition of the fat bikes and snowshoes to the event brought out some faces the club had never seen before,” said Rachelle van Zanten, who organized the event with Chris Paulson. (Rachelle van Zanten photos)