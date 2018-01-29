Nail-biting game goes to overtime in Burns Lake

The Moricetown Canyon Bears played an exhibition game at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena last Saturday against a team comprised of Burns Lake residents. In the nail-biting game, the Burns Lake team held the lead 6-3 right into the third period, but the Canyon Bears tied up the game by the end of the period, taking the game to overtime. The Canyon Bears scored in the last minute of the five-minute overtime, winning 7-6. (Submitted photos)

