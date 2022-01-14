Black Press reporter and NFL analyst Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL analyst Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL report: Are you ready for some playoff football?

Podcast: Haluschak, Wolf look ahead to first round, back at a rough season for the Seattle Seahawks

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Playoff Preview – 1:12:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), Black Press Media staffers Philip Wolf and Erin Haluschak talk NFL football on the eve of the playoffs. Topics include what to look for this weekend, plus a look back at the season for the Seattle Seahawks.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLPodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Stamkos nets 18th goal, Tampa Bay Lightning strike down Vancouver Canucks 4-2
Next story
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID bout

Just Posted

Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, calls for a vote to roll back a five per cent water and sewer rate increase voted for at the March 26 council meeting. (Thom Barker photo)
Telkwa mayor steps down; village sites health issues

Highway 16 is temporarily closed due to a car accident. (File photo/Lakes District News)
UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash east of Houston claims life of one driver

ed
Hot Topics for Jan. 12

Prince George RCMP suggest making sure your house number is clearly visible both day and night. (file photo)
Prince George RCMP say rural crime has gone up 22% since October of 2021