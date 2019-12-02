Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki (74) high fives teammates to celebrate a goal scored by Connor Brown against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period of preseason NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday September 18, 2019. Borowiecki fights crime on his days off from the rink. Vancouver Police have confirmed that the 30-year-old Borowiecki halted an attempted robbery on Sunday in the city while he was out for a walk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki fights crime on his days off from the rink.

Vancouver Police have confirmed that the 30-year-old Borowiecki halted an attempted robbery on Sunday in the city while he was out for a walk.

Borowiecki witnessed an unidentified person breaking into a parked car. He confronted the individual before wrestling away the stolen property from the alleged thief.

Vancouver Police said on Monday that the alleged thief got away, but “Mr. Borowiecki was able to retrieve the property,” which was returned to the original owners.

Vancouver Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

The Senators are in Vancouver to play against the Canucks on Tuesday night.

RELATED: WATCH: Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Borowiecki, an Ottawa native, was drafted by the Senators 139th overall in 2008 and broke into the league with the club in 2011.

He has 10 goals, 43 points and 620 penalty minutes in 349 career NHL games, all with Ottawa.

Borowiecki, known to teammates as ‘BoroCop’, was named an alternate captain in September.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

