Over 100 registered for Burns Lake’s new little league

More than 100 young baseball players were registered for Burns Lake’s newly launched little league by May 14, when parents gathered at the Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) fields. The teams will be using the fields at LDSS, William Konkin Elementary, the College of New Caledonia and BC Hydro every Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. until the end of June, according to Murphy Abraham, who is shown here speaking to a group of baseball parents. (David Gordon Koch photo)