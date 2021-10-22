Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull, hot dog king Skully White interviewed

Episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast features Canucks head coach and local hot dog hero

Just hours before the Abbotsford Canucks drop the puck inside the Abbotsford Centre, the Abbotsford Farm Podcast has released episode two.

The second edition of the show welcomes Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford’s hot dog king Skully White.

Cull discusses the team’s road trip and first three games and talks about how he feels his team is performing early into the American Hockey League schedule. White, who it was recently announced will be selling his popular hot dogs inside Abbotsford Centre, speaks with Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes shortly after the news became official.

Hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also get into a debate about whether or not ketchup should go on hot dogs.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean.

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks roll into Chicago and thump winless Blackhawks 4-1
Next story
Years of waiting finally end as Seattle Kraken make home debut

Just Posted

Portrait of the Williams family used in a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for the funeral of Shirley Williams and Jovan Williams who were killed in a police-involved shooting. Shirley is wearing a white hat and Jovan is the taller of the two men. (File photo)
Inquest starts Nov. 1 into police-involved shooting deaths of Granisle mother, son

Women in the northwest don’t have access to surgical abortions in the region. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Access to surgical abortions in northwest B.C. a concern due to doctor shortages

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods, reads out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Gitanmaax band blocks MCFD workers from taking six-year-old off reserve

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)
Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto