PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Arizona and ‘Radio Row’ at Super Bowl 57.

In the first hour, Bob chats with David Tyree, known for ‘The Catch’ in Super bowl XLII, as well as legendary sports talk radio host Tony Bruno.

Former NFL Quarterback and former Calgary Stampeder Erik Kramer talks about mental health, a very deep and touching story of his life after football, overcoming adversity and now being able to help others.

Kramer recalls being in the hospital during his playing days with his second neck injury.

‘The doctor came in and says, Well, I’m sorry to say that your career’s now over and I remember thinking, okay, now what? But then I was like, what the heck am I going to do now?’

Bet99 Ambassador and retired NHL player Matthew Barnaby joins ‘The Moj’ with his picks for the big game

In the second hour, hour number two former NFL QB Jim Everett, he offers also his take on the quarterbacks in the big game as well as how the position has changed since he played.

Shawne Merrimen talks about his new passion in MMA, Legarrette Blount 3 time Super Bowl champion running back stops by as well as Jeff Reinbold former CFL coach now working for Sky Sports in the UK.

‘The Moj’ will podcast each day this week, prior to Super Bowl 57, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

