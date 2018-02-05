One of Quesnel River Archers’ youngest members takes aim at the club’s facility on Reid Street, where the archery camp will take place in March. Melanie Law photo

Quesnel hosting B.C. Indigenous Archery Camp March 17-18

Indigenous youth age 10 to 18 can register for this free camp

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC) has announced the dates and locations for some of its B.C. Indigenous Provincial Athlete Development Camps, and Quesnel is on the list.

The Quesnel Tillicum Society Native Friendship Centre will host the B.C. Indigenous Archery Camp on March 17-18, with Quesnel River Archers providing the space, at their indoor range on Reid Street, and instruction.

The event will feature an introduction to competition as well as a mini competition on day two.

It’s open to all Indigenous youth age 10 to 18, and all skill-levels are welcome to try the sport.

Quesnel River Archers’ Cathy Schaefer says the event will be a lot of fun.

“We’ve had some Indigenous kids come though before. We’ll provide instructors and it should be a fun way for some new youth to get to know the sport. There will be a small 3-D tournament on Sunday.”

ISPARC aims to improve the health outcomes of Aboriginal people by supporting and encouraging physically active communities and by expanding access to sports and recreation opportunities.

“It’s a provincial camp, but we want to get as many local kids in there as possible,” says Melissa Boles, who is organizing the event as one of ISPARC’s community champions.

Boles hopes more Quesnel residents will get involved as community champions, helping to bring more youth camps like this to town.

“They have swimming, basketball, hockey, anything. And it’s all in preparation for ISPARC’s North American Indigenous Games,” says Boles.

“It’s near and dear to my heart. There are all these kids who just love to play and don’t have the opportunity,” she comments.

Registration for Quesnel’s free ISPARC archery camp is open now. Register at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.eu/forms/2018-bc-indigenous-archery-camp-quesnel/

Previous story
BCHL Today: Vees and Wild on a tear while Rivermen slide

Just Posted

New data may attract investment to northern B.C.

Geoscience BC releases data of aerial survey conducted last summer

Ridership high on BC Transit buses in nothern B.C.

About 300 people travel between Burns Lake and Prince George each month

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Rail concerns to be discussed with MP

Concerns have “remained or worsened,” says advocacy group

Ammonia level not a concern: village

A local resident has recently raised concerns on social media

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Quesnel hosting B.C. Indigenous Archery Camp March 17-18

Indigenous youth age 10 to 18 can register for this free camp

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Meningococcal outbreak in Okanagan soon to be over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

No sales in liquor or food stores, 30-gram maximum for public possession

Identify, assess and take action to lower risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Most Read