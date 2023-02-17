Skidegate Intermediates eliminate Lax Kw’alaams

In a rematch of an opening round game in the Intermediate Division of the All Native Basketball Tournament, Skidegate once again defeated Lax Kw’alaams this morning (Feb. 17) to move on to a showdown with Gitxsan (Hazelton) in a bid for the last semi-finals spot.
In the early going, Lax Kw’alaams looked to be in control, doubling up on Skidegate 18-9, but the Saints went on a late period run to pull back within one at the end of the first quarter.
From there, it was a war of attrition with the teams trading mini-runs to wind up just one point apart, 42 – 41 for Lax Kw’alaams at the half.
The third quarter would be the difference maker as Skidegate soundly hammered away at the hoop to win the frame 26-14 and go up 67 -56 going into the last 1o minutes.
That 11-point gap would hold as the two teams split the final quarter 16-16 for a final score of 83-72.
Skidegate relegated Lax Kw’alaams to the elimination bracket on Tuesday with a 72 – 64 victory, but followed them to the other side in their very next game against Heiltsuk losing by a single point 79-78.
To set up today’s rematch, Lax Kw’alaams stomped all over Gitxaala (Kincolith) 95-55.
Skidgate now has to get through Gitxsan tonight to get another shot and the team that knocked them down to the elimination bracket.
Heiltsuk got to the semi-final, which will be played tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., by virtue of a loss to hometown favourites the Prince Rupert Cubs earning them a berth in the final.
