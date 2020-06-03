Social distancing at the skatepark — kids style

Kids in the village have taken on board this season of social distancing showing off stunts and skills at the skatepark. Most places have remained shuttered in the past two months, however, as the global response changes, with business and economies gradually reopening, people also have started venturing out. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)
