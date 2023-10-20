Stampeders hammer B.C. Lions 41-16 to keep control of own destiny

The Calgary Stampeders earned a dominant 41-16 victory over the B.C. Lions Friday night at B.C. Place to hold control of their destiny for the post-season.

The Stampeders (6-11) can clinch a playoff berth if the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) fall to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday or if Calgary can defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next week.

Jake Maier went 10-of-21 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns for the Stampeders.

Vernon Adams went 9-of-13 passing for 116 yards and one interception before being replaced by Dane Evans in the third quarter with Calgary ahead 24-3.

Evans finished 14-of-20 passing with 125 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Jevon Cottoy snagged the consolation touchdown in the loss for B.C. (12-6).

The defeat allowed Winnipeg to clinch the top spot in the West Division, while the Lions finish second and host the conference semifinal Nov. 4 against either Calgary or Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: 2024 Grey Cup Festival gets $3.5M boost from B.C.

Calgary raced out to an early lead and held on with backup quarterback Tommy Stevens punching in two touchdowns on the ground.

Lions defensive end Mathieu Betts was recognized as the CFL’s all-time single season Canadian sack record holder. Betts’s one sack on Friday gave him 18 on the season to pass Brent Johnson’s mark from 2005.

The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFL