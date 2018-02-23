Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

The Tournament Capital Centre was abuzz with activity on the first official day of the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

From diving to gymnastics to badminton the Thompson Rivers University campus was packed full of athletes and spectators from across the province.

Over at gymnastics, hundreds of competitors were preparing for their events and Black Press Media caught up with a few of the athletes.

To stay busy between competition and keep nerves at bay, the gymnasts practiced handstands, took photos and cheered on their fellow athletes.

For many this weekend marks their first big competition and their first time at the B.C Games.

Several athletes from the Lower Mainland confided that the hardest part of their competition is sticking the landing, especially in the beam event.

All seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere of the B.C. Winter Games, claiming it was more than they expected and they were less nervous with their teammates beside them, even if they were several events happening in the gym at once.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games
Next story
Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

Just Posted

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Burns Lake Fire Department donates equipment

The gear is helping fire departments in developing countries

John Rustad weighs in on electoral reform in B.C.

“Proportional representation is not the answer,” he says

Rio Tinto aids student career prospects

Money to support existing and new initiatives

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

$153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

Bilateral agreement will create 1,370 new infant and toddler spaces

A B.C. woman talks her life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Mills Memorial Hospital financing formula released

Regional taxpayers to pay $113.7 million for new facility.

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Most Read