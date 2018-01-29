Team B.C. alternate Rachelle Kallechy starts sweeping as skip Kesa Van Osch releases a rock in the first end of their Monday match against Team Quebec. Steve Kidd/Western News

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

Team B.C. brought their record back to even after defeating Quebec in the afternoon draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton.

The 10-4 win comes on the heels of a 9-5 loss to Prince Edward Island, their only win of the tournament so far.

“We had a rough one last night but we really came out strong today,” said Team B.C. skip Kesa Van Osch.

Bringing a different air of confidence to the South Okanagan Events Centre ice was the difference-maker said Van Osch.

“It’s hugely about attitude and confidence. We really had a good conversation with our coach and he really brought a perspective about it all. Then we were out last night practicing for 10 minutes and working out any kinks that we thought were there,” said Van Osch.

Team B.C. (2-2) will face Northern Ontario on Tuesday 9 a.m. and then will return to play Team Alberta at 7 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador remains one of the few unbeaten teams after defeating Alberta, who were 3-0 heading into the match), by a score of 9-5.

Nunavut (0-4) continued to earn the cheers and respect of the SOEC crowd scoring four against Team Canada (3-1), but ultimately losing 13-4. Ontario (2-2) defeated Prince Edward Island 8-6 in the other game for this draw.

