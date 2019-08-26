Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

Team Canada flexed its strength at the opening game of the 2019 Softball Americas Qualifier.

Canada took an early lead against Cuba Sunday evening on the first day of action for the Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 tournament in Surrey.

Going into the second inning with a 2-0 lead, Canada cycled through the order, scoring 15 runs on 9 hits in the second.

The game was called under the mercy rule by the third inning, with a 17-0 score.

RELATED: Schedule released for Americas Olympic Softball Qualifier

RELATED: Olympic berths on line as South Surrey softball qualifier begins

Previous story
B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Just Posted

Burns Lake local events

Garden Fresh Nutrition Workshop Jess Hart, Holistic Nutritionist, will lead a garden… Continue reading

Masked bandit spotted in Burns Lake

A raccoon was found dead on Highway 16, about three kilometres east… Continue reading

Pave the way for Burns Lake

Labourers work on the downtown portion of the Highway 16 repaving project.… Continue reading

Men charged with assault on Southside

Two men face charges following a violent incident on the Southside on… Continue reading

Skater breaks collarbone at potholed skatepark

A Burns Lake teenager broke his collarbone after wiping out on a… Continue reading

B.C. families left broken and confused when kids’ deaths labelled ‘gang-related’

Harwin Baringh’s death has been labelled gang-related but the family has few answers

Companies push ahead on pot gummy plans despite hazy regulations

THC-infused gummies might be too much like kids’ treats for Health Canada

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before, Bryer Schmegelsky, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

Most Read