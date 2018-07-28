Vancouver Whitecaps’ Marcel de Jong, right, kicks the ball away from Minnesota United’s Abu Danladi during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday July 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

VANCOUVER — Alphonso Davies showed why he landed a record-breaking transfer deal Saturday, dazzling the home crowd as his Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Minnesota United 4-2.

The 17-year-old Canadian international midfielder put up two goals and two assists in his homecoming. He’d missed Vancouver’s three previous matches as negotiations took place over his US$22-million transfer to German soccer giant Bayern Munich.

It was a much-needed MLS win for the Whitecaps (8-9-5), who went into the game two points behind United (9-12-1) and out of a playoff position in the league’s Western Conference.

Whitecaps forward Yordy Reyna opened the scoring in the 35th minute, getting a pass from Davies and weaving through a cluster of United players before sailing a ball past Minnesota keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

It was Reyna’s fourth goal on the year and just one of several plays where he calmly controlled the ball through heavy traffic to get in scoring position.

Davies followed suit in the 55th minute, waltzing into the Minnesota box, dancing around United’s defenders and popping one into the net.

The goal, assisted by Vancouver forward Anthony Blondell, elicited a standing ovation from the crowd.

Ten minutes later, Davies got into clear space and passed off to striker Kei Kamara, who easily tapped the ball in, making it 3-0.

The pair celebrated with one of their classic synchronized dances below the goal line.

The second assist was Davies’ 10th of the year, putting him just two back of Pedro Morales for the club’s regular-season record.

United ruined Vancouver’s clean sheet in the 82nd minute, with midfielder Ibson putting one past Whitecaps keeper Stefan Marinovic.

Minnesota forward Abu Danladi followed up with another goal in the 87th.

But Davies made sure Minnesota wouldn’t complete the comeback, scoring his second of the game in the 89th minute.

RELATED VIDEO: Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

The crowd of 20,831 at B.C. Place was quick to welcome the young all-star back, cheering every time he touched the ball.

Multiple players drew fouls while challenging Davies as Minnesota tried to control the youngster.

When United defender — and former Whitecap — Michael Boxall gave Davies a hard bump along the sideline in the 39th minute, the stadium erupted in boos.

Boxall was shown a yellow card for unsporting behaviour.

Minnesota midfielder Eric Miller was handed the same punishment in the 50th minute after he grabbed Davies by the back of the jersey as the teen dribbled down the sideline.

The Whitecaps’ victory ended Minnesota’s three-game win streak.

Davies will play in the MLS all-star game on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘They pee in the bushes’: Washroom closure a problem for Island ballplayers
Next story
Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Just Posted

Evacuation alert issued due to Shovel Lake Wildfire

The fire is about 25 km northwest of Fraser Lake

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Smoke from wildfires visible in Burns Lake

Smoke prompts air quality advisory

Cyclists told not to camp at Spirit Square in Burns Lake

They were cycling to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

Fire training facility close to completion

The facility is capable of hosting live-fire evolutions

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Area restriction in effect for Shovel Lake wildfire

Per an information bulletin issued by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural… Continue reading

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Most Read