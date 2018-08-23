Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

One of the top players in women’s hockey history is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office.

Longtime Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser is the NHL club’s new assistant director of player development.

RELATED: Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June.

The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., won four Olympic gold medals with Canada. She retired as a player in 2017, finishing as the career leading scorer for the Canadian national team.

The Leafs also announced Scott Pellerin has been elevated to senior director of player development and that Stephane Robidas will serve as director of player development.

RELATED: Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Noelle Needham and Victor Carneiro have been hired as amateur scouts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Just Posted

2018 Lakes District Fall Fair cancelled due to wildfires

Annual Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby also cancelled

Sawmill workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

But company, union working on more negotiating dates

Art camp fun

Twenty six young people between the ages of six and 13 attended… Continue reading

Local governments across B.C. to enter passenger service debate

Delegates at annual convention expected to debate special resolution

Library staff resignations prompt call for probe

Special meeting wanted to explain situation

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

Trudeau pledges to close gaps between cities, First Nations on wildfires

Municipalities work with province on wildfires, while First Nations are federal responsibility

Hiking reservations pitched for B.C. parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

Politicians, conservationists are seeking new ways to balance protecting environment with tourism

Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

The Islamic State group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in France

Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

Trump calls Cohen just a “part-time attorney”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people have rallied in protest against the pipeline

Cabinet meetings on Vancouver Island ‘going great,’ says PM Trudeau

Ministers talk NAFTA, pipelines and more in Nanaimo; meetings continuing Thursday

Most Read