Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard had 41 points as the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 92-90 in NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Toronto Raptors’ dramatic win produces record television ratings in Canada

A peak audience of 3.8 million was watching when Kawhi Leonard hit the buzzer-beater

The greatest moment in Toronto Raptors history produced the biggest television ratings in Canada for an NBA game.

Sportsnet says Sunday night’s Game 7 between the Raptors and visiting Philadelphia 76ers attracted an average audience of 2.2 million viewers.

A peak audience of 3.8 million was watching when Kawhi Leonard hit the buzzer-beater to lift the Raptors to a win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal.

READ MORE: Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

The Sunday night tipoff — traditionally a strong evening for TV ratings — and the fact no Canadian teams are left in the NHL playoffs gave the Raptors the sporting spotlight in this country.

Sportsnet says its average audience for the four games it showed during the second-round series was 1.3 million viewers, a 113 per-cent increase over the same round for the Raptors last year.

The 2.2-million figure is a big jump over a typical Raptors game. TSN reported it attracted a regular-season Raptors record audience of 710,000 for DeMar DeRozan’s return to Toronto with the San Antonio Spurs in February.

TSN had a then-record average audience of 1.8 million for a Raptors playoff game in 2016 as Toronto beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in a third-round contest.

The NBA has said viewership in the regular season was up 29 per cent from last year.

Sportsnet and TSN split the Raptors broadcast schedule.

READ MORE: Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

The Raptors begin the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Fraser Lake fire lifted

The state of emergency and evacuation order related to the fire burning… Continue reading

Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

A fire broke out in the afternoon of May 11 near Fraser… Continue reading

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

UPDATE: RCMP identify person who threatened northwest B.C. schools on social media

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

RCMP seize significant amount of drugs in northwest B.C. home

A male and female were arrested in Prince Rupert for possession and purpose of trafficking

Most Read