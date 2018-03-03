Greg Laychak Black Press

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

The Walnut Grove Gators, South Kamloops Titans and Kelowna Owls all left the provincial championships the same way the came in: with their No. 1 ranking intact.

Those three schools were crowned champions in their respective divisions as action wrapped up on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

The Gators, seeded No. 1, defeated Surrey’s Fraser Heights Firehawks 61-54 in the junior girls provincial invitational championship as they pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The first three quarters were back and forth with the score tied at the end of both the first and second quarters before the Gators led by one heading into the fourth quarter.

SEE: Gator junior girls golden at provincials

The senior AA girls final needed overtime but when all was said and done, the top-seed Titans prevailed 73-67 over the No. 3 GW Graham Grizzlies.

SEE: GW Graham Grizzlies drop overtime heartbreaker to South Kamloops in AA provincial final

And the afternoon concluded with the No. 1 ranked Kelowna Owls withstanding an early Walnut Grove barrage, and then hanging on late for the-61 victory.

It was the first provincial basketball championship for the Kelowna senior girls in school history while the second-place finish represented a school0-best for Walnut Grove.

SEE: Kelowna’s ‘D’ leads the way over Walnut Grove


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Greg Laychak Black Press

Greg Laychak Black Press

Previous story
BCHL Today: Chiefs stun Prince George and Alberni Valley upsets Victoria

Just Posted

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

Mary Anderson leaves a strong coaching legacy

Cross country skiers under her tutelage reached national and international level

Thin margin between surplus and defecit in NDP budget

There’s a too thin margin between surplus and defecit in the NDP… Continue reading

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Merritt council rejects students’ rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

Thompson-area city not the first to reject a rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. community

BCHL Today: Chiefs stun Prince George and Alberni Valley upsets Victoria

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘The crisis is now’: budget’s trickle of infrastructure money slower than hoped

Sluggish pace of federal infrastructure spending persistent, despite promises for bridges, transit

Nav Canada says not enough air traffic controllers are women, minorities

Less than 25 per cent of the workforce at the Montreal control centre are women

Most Read