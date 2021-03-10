The sun sets above Rio Tinto Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers in Sandy, Utah, on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer

The sun sets above Rio Tinto Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers in Sandy, Utah, on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer

Vancouver Whitecaps to start season in Utah due to border restrictions

Border restrictions forced all three Canadian MLS teams to relocate to the U.S. midway through last season

The Vancouver Whitecaps will start the Major League Soccer season in Utah.

The club confirmed Wednesday that it will play out of Real Salt Lake’s home, Rio Tinto Stadium, in Sandy, Utah, just outside of Salt Lake City.

Border restrictions forced all three Canadian MLS teams to relocate to the U.S. midway through last season and the ‘Caps finished out the year in Portland, Ore., sharing a stadium with the Portland Timbers.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the club’s main objective is to return to Vancouver as soon as possible.

The ‘Caps will kick off the season on April 18, hosting the Timbers in Utah.

Toronto FC will play out of Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., to start the year and CF Montreal will begin the season at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Vancouver Whitecaps

