Triple M’s Lenya Dowler of Bowen Island competes in the individual trot freestyle division C event on Sunday morning.

VIDEO: Equestrian vaulters shine at B.C. championships

Chilliwack club hosts province-wide competition

Equestrian vaulters from around the province gathered in Chilliwack over the weekend to participate in the B.C. championships at Heritage Park.

The local vaulting club Freedom Acrobatics was joined by Suncoast Vaulters (Gibsons), Fusion Vaulters (Langley/Vancouver), Koot-Neigh Vaulters (Nelson), West Coast Vaulters (Parksville), Triple M Vaulters (Surrey/Langley), Airborn Vaulters (Richmond) and Manestream Vaulters (Victoria).

Freedom Acrobatics’ Alisa Schmidt will be competing for Canada in the upcoming World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

 

Josie Hagel of Freedom Acrobatics competes in the individual trot freestyle division D event on Sambucca, lunged by Kara Waddington on Sunday morning.

Naomi Klammer of Freedom Acrobatics competes in the individual trot freestyle division D event on Sambucca, lunged by Kara Waddington on Sunday morning.

Previous story
Leaving Blue Jays is ‘difficult to the extreme,’ Donaldson says

Just Posted

Shovel Lake wildfire not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest forest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

First Nations chiefs hold B.C. premier accountable in Burns Lake

Premier John Horgan was in Burns Lake to discuss the wildfire situation

Good news for Gilmore Lake

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded the Evacuation Alert in its… Continue reading

UPDATED: Premier John Horgan to visit Burns Lake this afternoon

This is his second attempt to visit Burns Lake this summer

Photo of firefighter embracing deer near Burns Lake goes viral

The photo has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Missing 7-year-old Saskatchewan boy’s body found on beach, uncle says

Greagan Geldenhuys last seen Aug. 24 with mom near Fort Qu’Appelle. Mother’s body found following day

VIDEO: Equestrian vaulters shine at B.C. championships

Chilliwack club hosts province-wide competition

Families, first responders remembered at Swissair 20th anniversary service

Swissair Flight 111 crashed into Nova Scotian waters on Sept. 2, 1998, leaving no survivors

Leaving Blue Jays is ‘difficult to the extreme,’ Donaldson says

The 2015 AL MVP was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Aggressive or threatening bears can be reported at the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277

Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in East Kootenay

The man was rushed to hospital after the stabbing, but did not survive

Foreign minister to Germans: get off the couch, fight racism

Far-right protesters rallied in Chemnitz this weekend after migrants allegedly killed a German

Most Read