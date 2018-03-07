Thirteen-year-old Zoey Thom-Lucy competed in three alpine skiing events as a member of the northwest B.C. team at the BC Winter Games held in Kamloops two weeks ago. She placed 43rd in one slalom event, 48th in one giant slalom run and 50th in another giant slalom run. She skis and trains at Hudson Bay Mountain in Smithers. (BC Winter Games photo)
