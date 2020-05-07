Babine Lake: Fantastic fishing and 200 km of waterways to explore

The Babine Lake Provincial Marine Park system has six sites, including Pinkut Creek, Pendleton Bay, Hook (Deep) Bay, Smithers Landing, Pierre Creek, and Sandpoint sites.

The area is great for wildlife viewing, and there’s salmon spawning channels operated by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans at Pinkut Creek.

However, the abundance of salmon also means that there are often black bears and grizzly in the area, and in fact the Pinkut Creek site is closed each year from August 20 to December 31 to reduce bear-human conflict.

The marine park system has anchorages, beautiful lakeshore views, beaches and multiple creeks. Babine Lake is the largest natural lake in B.C. and there are 200 kilometres of waterways to explore.

While all provincial parks were closed during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, day use was to be allowed starting in mid-May. Check this website for current regulations and accessibility for when you plan your future trip.

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

BoatingBritish ColumbiaBurns LakeCampingCanadafishing