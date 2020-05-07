Burns Lake: World-class mountain biking on seemingly endless trails

The Burns Lake area has world-class mountain biking trails. (David Gordon Koch/Black Press Media files photo) An enjoyable ride on a fat bike while admiring the incredible view at Boer Mountain near Burns Lake. (Black Press Media file photo) Students helped expand the trail system at the Boer Mountain recreation site. (Black Press Media file photo) The cedar dock and deck at the Kager Lake Recreation Site near Burns Lake, B.C.

Mountain bikers, hikers and joggers in the Burns Lake area often head to Boer Mountain, which has a series of hiking and biking trails in the area. Some of the opportunities include a trail around Kager Lake, which is a recreation site in the Boer Mountain area.

Other trails include the Long Lake hiking trail, and biking trails that connect Kager lake and the Burns Lake Bike Park.

The trail network stretches for miles and has beginner and advanced trails.

As for the Kager Lake Recreation site, it offers camping and features a large cedar deck, and the lake itself is good for fishing and paddling.

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

adrenalineBritish ColumbiaBurns LakeCanadaHikingMountain bikingtravel