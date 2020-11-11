Snowshoeing

Discover BC’s UNESCO Global Geopark this winter!

Tumbler Ridge boasts a landscape made for cold-weather activities

As sunshine fades and the last of the leaves fall, it can mean just one thing – winter is coming. And, when cold weather calls, Canadians will be the first to answer!

This year as winter beckons, grab your gear and make your way to Tumbler Ridge Global Geopark, southwest of Dawson Creek, near the Alberta border. Keep reading to learn why it’s THE place to be this winter!

What is a UNESCO Global Geopark?

To earn the title of a UNESCO Global Geopark, an area must have international geological significance. Rare to come by, with only five in all of Canada, Tumbler Ridge is one-of-a-kind – rich with heritage, captivating landscapes and remarkable biodiversity.

With more than 50 geosites to visit year-round, find numerous opportunities to connect to the earth and explore, and activities that reach far beyond hiking and exploring. With dropping temperatures, here are a few favourite winter festivities to take advantage of this season.

  • Cross-Country Skiing – With many Nordic trails to choose from for traditional and skate skiing, Tumbler Ridge has something for all skill levels. Whether you’re in the mood for rugged ski mountaineering or a cruisy trip is more your cup of cocoa, nearby hills, valleys and flatlands offer something for everyone. The Wolverine Trail system is a popular choice for many, with the 10-kilometre route showcasing stunning forest views, and many interlocking loops letting you turn back whenever you want to.
  • Snowmobiling – Ready to rev up the adrenaline this winter season? Exploring Tumbler Ridge trails on a snowmobile is a sure-fire way to get your heart pounding! Snaking through the foothills of the Rockies, speeding up hills and racing back down, find thick layers of white glistening powder greeting your quest for adventure.
  • Snowshoeing – Once the cold weather hits, what was once a summer trail transforms into a snowshoer’s paradise, meaning there’s a good selection of trails for everyone. If you wait a little longer to strap on your snowshoes, the patience will be well worth it – rivers become frozen highways winding to the base of thundering waterfalls that you can’t reach come summer. Check two activities off your list with a trek up Mount Reesor followed by a ski down!
  • Ice Climbing – As the Waterfall Capital of the North, Tumbler Ridge offers dozens of seeps and falls for climbers to conquer. With so many of these natural wonders throughout the area, you might be the first to stumble across one – leading your own kind of discovery. Whether you’re on the hunt for a short, easy climb or a challenging technical ascent, you’ll be sure to find something in your skill range. A popular choice for many come winter is Babcock Falls.
  • Toboganning – There’s nothing quite like sledding down a snowy hill and feeling the rush of this wild winter passtime. Get close and cozy and load up the family together to go soaring down or fly solo and send snow spraying!

Before you go:

Before you head to Tumbler Ridge this winter, make sure to check local information about conditions, including snow and avalanche reports. You can find this information on Tumbler Ridge’s website, or you can visit their Facebook and Twitter pages for activity reports.

To get to Tumbler Ridge, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that even surrounded in nature it’s still very accessible! Drive in via Highway 52 from Dawson Creek, B.C. and Highway 29 from Chetwynd, B.C.

Dress warmly, plan ahead, and get ready for a wild winter season! Visit tumblerridgegeopark.ca to learn more and plan your visit.

Most Read