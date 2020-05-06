Magnificent views on this amazing circle tour

Francois Lake is the starting point for an excellent circle tour in the Lakes District. (Black Press Media files)

The Lakes District has a circle tour, and it involves a free 20-minute ferry ride across Francois Lake.

There are lots of options on this tour, including stopping to fish for char at Uncha Lake. You’ll eventually head to Takysie Lake, which is well-known for excellent trout fishing, and you’ll then head to Oootsa Lake, and eventually make your way through the communities of Noralee and Colleymount before returning to your starting point.

Along the way, there are breath-taking views of Tweedsmuir Park and Mount Wells.

Check this website for more details.

——-

