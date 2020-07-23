West Coast Wild Encounters

Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife

  • Jul. 23, 2020 12:29 p.m.
  • Travel

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.

For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com

