$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Everyone is talking about the soaring price of gas lately – and not just in B.C.’s most gridlock-prone cities.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas stations in Vernon are offering the lowest prices across the province as of Tuesday afternoon, sitting steady at about 117.9 cents per litre. Prince George is next in line, with 119 cents per litre on average.

Some of the highest costs, meanwhile, are being recorded in Metro Vancouver, to the tune of 154 cents and above.

Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy.com, has pointed to a months-long national trend in which Canadians are seeing an average increase of 15 cents a litre compared to last year.

Causes include increased demand, gas shortages, and refineries shutting down for spring maintenance.

Here’s where gas prices stand today across the province:

