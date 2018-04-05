Harbour Air in Vancouver (Contributed/Harbour Air)

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

British Columbians will soon have another option when it comes to quick travel from Vancouver to Seattle.

In a statement Thursday, Harbour Air and Kenmore Air announced the companies will be launching a new partnership service, offering a twice-a-day seaplane connecting the busy West Coast cities in one-hour travel time, set to kick off April 26.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Kenmore Air to launch this new international route that will enable people to fly between downtown Vancouver and downtown Seattle in one hour,” Randy Wright, Harbour Air Seaplanes president, said in a news release.

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle in either the morning or mid-afternoon Monday to Friday.

Kenmore Air already operates daily seaplane flights from Victoria to Seattle, seeing nearly 20,000 passengers annually.

“Increasing cross-border collaboration has been top of mind for government, technology and business leaders alike, and we believe this route provides a fast, convenient and much needed solution,” Kenmore Air president Todd Banks said.

Premier John Horgan welcomed the new route connecting Vancouver to the Emerald City, calling the move one that will strengthen the connection between the province and neighbouring Washington State.

“Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and I have been working hard to grow our economies, find new opportunities to expand our flourishing tech and innovation corridor, and create good jobs on both sides of the border,” he said in a statement.

In March, Horgan announced the province would fund $300,000 towards a Washington State business case study connecting the two regions by high-speed rail.

In addition to the I-5 freeway, B.C. and Washington are already linked by Amtrak rail, airports and fast ferry service from Victoria.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A doggone Disney day

Just Posted

Fishing lake pumped for mine

Centerra Gold pumping Philip Lake

Hundreds of people in the Lakes District are struggling with poverty: community workers

“Being poor is a full-time job”

New programs to boost young entrepreneurs

Funding comes from mining company Rio Tinto

Cheslatta Carrier Nation opens training centre

Facility to serve as education hub

Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Budget meeting set for April 16

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read

  • A doggone Disney day

    Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

  • 1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

    For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle