155 burpees short: B.C. man performs whopping 796 burpees in world record attempt

The strain begins to show on Mitchel Cook’s face as he attempts to set a new Guinness World Record for burpees. (Michael Briones photo) Timers and supporters cheer Mitchel Cook on. (Michael Briones photo) Mitchel Cook gets a water break during his attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for burpees. (Michael Briones photo) Mitchel Cook reaches the 600 mark during his attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for burpees. (Michael Briones photo) Mitchel Cook briefly glances at the 500 mark during his attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for burpees. (Michael Briones photo) Mitchel Cook goes down low in his attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for burpees. (Michael Briones photo)

Mitchel Cook performed nearly 800 burpees in one hour on Friday (Nov. 5) as he attempted to set a unique world record.

It was an impressive feat for the 21-year-old Vancouver Island fitness enthusiast but not quite enough to break the Guinness World Record. The standard remains 951, set by a Brazilian mixed-martial art fighter Cassiano Rodrigues Laureano last July.

The gruelling exercise combines pushups, squats and a jump all in one fluid and challenging motion. Cook completed 796 burpees in the event staged at the Nanaimo-area Nanoose Bay Community Centre.

Cook couldn’t hide the strain and disappointment on his face but lit up when his assembled supporters offered cheers and applause in appreciation of his effort.

“It was difficult and I was really disappointed that I couldn’t get it done for everyone that came out tonight,” said Cook. “But I am so grateful for everyone that showed up and watched online. And for the hundreds of messages that I have gotten over the last few days to wish me good luck.”

While he was short of his target, Cook doesn’t feel defeated. He said he will use the experience to get better prepared as he aims to go after the record again next year.

“I will train harder and I will definitely break it one day,” said Cook, a former member of the Oceanside Generals of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. “It’s just not there yet.”

Cook added he will figure out what didn’t work in his first shot at the world record, which he attempted as a way to raise funds for the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation.

“I did a lot better during my training and I’m not too sure what went wrong today but back to the drawing board I guess,” said Cook. “I will shape up again, rest up and maybe in a few months will take another shot once I improved on what I need to improve on.”

In the early stages, Cook, who trained for 20 weeks, had a good rhythm going and was on course but it took a toll on him as he slowed down in the latter stages.

“It was a good pace at the beginning there and I slid off a little bit,” said Cook. “A couple of things different from being in a garage. No excuses at all. It just wasn’t there. It wasn’t my best and I apologize to everyone. But I definitely will get there eventually.”

Members of the Oceanside RCMP and the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation expressed gratitude to Cook for raising funds for their cause.

“That was the main reason behind this to raise awareness to the National Police Benevolent Foundation to help fallen members’ families with financial support when an RCMP member dies on- or off-duty,” said Cook. “I am so grateful for them for getting behind me as well and for everyone else coming out.”

