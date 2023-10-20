The Province of B.C. announced Oct. 20, 2023 that it would be providing $3.5 million toward the six-day 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver. The Grey Cup trophy sits on display before a B.C. Lions news conference where the Canadian Football League team was announced as hosts of 2024 Grey Cup, in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Province of B.C. announced Oct. 20, 2023 that it would be providing $3.5 million toward the six-day 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver. The Grey Cup trophy sits on display before a B.C. Lions news conference where the Canadian Football League team was announced as hosts of 2024 Grey Cup, in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2024 Grey Cup Festival gets $3.5M boost from B.C.

Province says the funding will help support ‘legacy’ initiatives beyond the 6-day festival

The province is giving a boost for the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver next year, with a goal of creating legacy projects to benefit the tourism sector beyond the six-day festival.

B.C.’s Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport announced Friday (Oct. 20) it would be providing $3.5 million to the 2024 Grey Cup.

The CFL announced last year that 2024 event had been awarded to the BC Lions, the City of Vancouver and the province. It’s the 17th time the city has hosted the Grey Cup, with the last time being in 2014.

READ MORE: Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

“Hosting the Grey Cup presents an extraordinary chance to showcase British Columbia in a way that greatly benefits our sport and tourism sectors,” said Tourism Minister Lana Popham.

The 2024 Grey Cup will feature a free, six-day festival with a full schedule of activities and entertainment for locals, visitors and sports fans of all ages, the province noted. It will showcase B.C. entertainers, along with a family zone and street festival, Indigenous and cultural displays, e-sports and flag football tournaments.

The province says the funding is aimed at supporting legacy initiatives “to share the power of sport with people and communities throughout B.C.” The legacy could include activities that promote football and increase participation in sports by people of all ages.

The Grey Cup is Canada’s largest annual sporting event, and the 111th event is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to B.C.

Last year’s event in Regina generated $67.8 million economic activity in Canada and brought in 26,669 out-of-town visitors. It was the first major festival since the pandemic began.

The 2021 Grey Cup in Hamilton had a limited event due to COVID-19 and brough it $34.8 million.

The 2018 and 2019 festivals brought in $81.1 million and $70.7 million, respectively.

