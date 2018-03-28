A Nigerian dwarf goat caper on a capybara’s head at the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Winfield on the weekend. The capybara (this one is named Leonardo de Capybara) is the largest living rodent in the world and is one of several unique animals at the Lake Country farm, which is now open for the season - daily 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including weekends and holidays. (Sunnie Lyndell/Kangaroo Creek Farm)

Animals hopping for Easter

Goat capers atop giant rodent at B.C. farm

It isn’t just the bunnies that are hopping for Easter.

Cirque du Soleil has nothing on the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Winfield, B.C., where animals are performing some bizarre tricks.

One of the staff members, Sunnie Lyndell, happened to catch a unique picture this week of a goat teetering on top of a capybara’s head.

“This has NOT been photoshopped! This is real life at the farm: Unlikely, magical, bizarre, and just too cute,” states the Kangaroo Creek Farm.

The photo is widely popular on social media, with 1,200 Facebook shares.

See related: Furry creatures are hopping around

And people are loving the cute and quirky photo.

“Wow! Talk about companionship of a different kind! People can learn from these two,” wrote Robynn Allen. “Thanks, that pik made me laugh sooo much.”

Sandra Rankine wrote: “Capybara Goat Yoga at Kangaroo Zoo!”

Lindsay Dodge added: “Absolutely not photoshopped! My friend in Brazil explained that it is common to see capybaras with other animals on their backs. Just another reason I love this animal, along with sweet goats!”

And hundreds are already making plans to visit the farm this year, which is now open for the season 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily including weekends and holidays.

“Cirque du Soleil has nothing on us! Thank you Sunnie for being in the right place, at the right time,” states the farm.

For more information visit kangaroocreekfarm.com

@vernonnews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

Rabbit haemorrhagic disease confirmed in the Comox Valley

The virus has also been confirmed in Nanaimo and Delta

Northern B.C. rail service is unreliable and inadequate, trade minister says

Bruce Ralston pushes federal minister of transport to ensure reliable supply of rail cars

2016 Smithers helicopter crash caused by pilot-triggered hydraulic system error: TSB

No one was injured when the helicopter hit a snowy slope just minutes after takeoff

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Most Read