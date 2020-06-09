Barb Stevenson, left, Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and John Douglas prepare to raise a flag for World Elder Abuse Day at city hall in 2019. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15. (Submitted)

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Elder abuse and neglect is a worldwide problem and the B.C. Association of Community Response Networks (BCCRN) is spreading the word about the issue and offering help to vulnerable seniors.

Monday, June 15 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and cities across the province will be hosting various events that day.

The activities are intended to bring greater recognition of abuse and neglect of older adults in B.C. or wherever they live, and to highlight the need for prevention and community involvement in a response to the issue.

This year’s events include care packages and meals being distributed to lonely seniors, bottle drives, webinars and more.

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological. BCCRN works to give abuse and neglect of seniors a relevance that will sustain and move prevention efforts forward throughout the year and for years to come.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was developed and launched in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse.

For a full list of this year’s events in B.C., go to bccrns.ca/weaad2020.

To find a community response network in your community, go to bccrns.ca/search.

READ MORE: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2019

READ MORE: Elder abuse and neglect: If you see something, say or do something

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman grateful for Burn Camp experience

Just Posted

LDSS valedictorian Daria Strimbold to represent B.C. for the WE virtual grad party

The event will be hosted by comedian Lilly Singh, on CTV on June 6

Houston mill to re-open June 8

Ends lengthy shutdown which began in March

No fines issued in provincial parks over May longweekend

Activities restricted to day-use only

B.C. government eyes antlerless moose harvest increase in bid to save caribou

Antlerless moose hunts reduce predation for threatened mountain caribou, says ministry

Social distancing at the skatepark — kids style

Kids in the village have taken on board this season of social… Continue reading

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Most Read