The life-sized LOTTO MAX Balls spread the word about a record-breaking LOTTO MAX jackpot. (CNW Group/OLG)

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

A single ticket sold in Richmond, B.C. claimed Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers, as posted on BCLC.com are 11, 15, 17, 20, 24, 25, 50. The bonus number is 30.

Richmond was doubly lucky on Friday night, as a ticket purchased in that city also shared the 6/7+ bonus pot, along with two tickets from Quebec.

Those tickets are worth $105,837.60 each.

The draw also included six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, however, none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 30 will be approximately $16 million.

-With files from Canadian Press

ALSO READ: B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says Victoria photographer

Just Posted

RCMP search for clues linked to missing Jack family

The RCMP are searching for evidence related to the disappearance in 1989… Continue reading

Exstew Borrow Pit a deadly man-made fish trap for thousands of young salmon

The Ministry of Transportation is filling the pit this summer after decades

Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Fort St. James in financial crisis, mayor says

The community of Fort St. James is in a financial crisis, its… Continue reading

Stumpage fees rise, with varied effects on industry

Rates paid by companies to log Crown land increased July 1, with… Continue reading

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Wind causes Richter Mountain wildfire near Cawston to grow

Similkameen wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Police identify man found slain near Dease Lake

Police have identified the man found dead on July 19 at a… Continue reading

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Murder suspects spotted in Burns Lake, resident says

A Burns Lake resident saw two men in a local business who… Continue reading

Most Read