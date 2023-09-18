This bright light on the bottom of this picture was a series of three lights Campbell River resident Dean Berg captured on video May 29. Photo from Dean Berg

This bright light on the bottom of this picture was a series of three lights Campbell River resident Dean Berg captured on video May 29. Photo from Dean Berg

B.C. ‘UFO’ video explanation not exactly out of this world

Video shot in Campbell River has an ordinary, unscientific explanation B.C. woman says

A Campbell River resident’s video, shot in May of flickering lights over the water off the city, garnered speculation about a possible Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

Dean Berg, who shot the video of the flickering lights for approximately 45 minutes from his balcony at Heron’s Landing, was shocked by what he saw while shooting the video.

READ MORE: Campbell River resident thinks video he shot shows UFOs on the water

“I’d never seen anything like it again,” said Berg when speaking to the Mirror about his footage.

However, it appears that the lights Berg saw on may 29 have a simple, straightforward explanation: night kites.

A variation on the box kite, a night kite has been outfitted with ultra lite LED lights which allow hobbyists to fly at night in style.

Rebecca Williams of Nanaimo, says her husband, Neil, was the individual flying the kites along the seaside during that night in May when Berg recorded his footage.

“He was in Campbell River for a few days,” Williams said of Neil, who works as a crane operator. “If he goes out of town, he will take his many kites with him. He was on the beach flying.”

Williams says her and her husband have flown night kites for at least 15 years.

“They aren’t close to how high aircraft is,” said Williams. “It’s surprising to think that people would mistake it for a UFO.”

Berg’s reaction to the explanation that it was kites, not extraterrestrials, was one of essential disbelief.

“I’d never heard of night kites before,” said Berg. “It would be nice to see a good video of them though.”

AliensCampbell River

Love The Burns Lake - Lakes District News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As finale looms, a Q&A with B.C. finalists of The Amazing Race Canada
Next story
PODCAST: Authors Kennedy Stewart and Margot Fedoruk discuss new books

Just Posted

A cheque of $1385 was given to Lewis Jones Recreation Director of the Village of Burns Lake at the Burns lake Recycling depot as a result of Michels Pipeline August bottle donation. The beverage containers were all sorted by the recycling depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Michels bottle donation

A mountain biker going downhill on Hogzilla bike trail in preparation for the Big Pig event at Boer Mountain on Sept. 13. (Saddman Zaman/Lakes District News)
The Big Pig is finally here

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

The Centennial Ball Drop was one of the highlights at this year’s fall fair. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Lakes District Fall Association hosted the best fall fair ever