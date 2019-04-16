A bearded man looks wistfully out the window. A new study found beards harboured more germs than dogs’ fur. (Pixabay File)

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

To some, big bushy beards are a symbol of masculine sexiness, to others, they are this decade’s mullet.

But a recent study has found that men’s beards are dirtier than dogs’ fur and can even contain bugs hazardous to human health.

Researchers took swabs from the beards of 18 men and the necks of 30 dogs, across a range of breeds, and compared the results.

Professor Andreas Gutzeit, of Switzerland’s Hirslanden Clinic, noted the researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in specimens taken from the men’s beards compared with the dogs’ fur.

The study of hirsute men, aged from 18 to 76, showed all had high microbial counts, while 23 out of 30 dogs had high counts.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Climate Change myths debunked

ALSO READ: Victoria hits top three in B.C.’s rattiest cities

Seven of the men, almost half the study group, were found to host microbes that posed a threat to human health.

The study was conducted to see if humans could catch doggy diseases after sharing MRI machines. The surprising findings showed that after the dogs used the MRI scanners and they had been disinfected, there was a significantly lower bacteria count compared with levels seen when the machines were used by humans.

It is believed no dogs caught diseases from the humans’ dirty beards during this experiment.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

Just Posted

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

MP Nathan Cullen to testify at oil tanker ban committee hearings

Senators travel to Prince Rupert and Terrace as part of fact-finding mission on Bill C-48

State of the Burns Lake art

Burns Lake residents check out the artistic creations at the art show… Continue reading

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

West Coast Amusements cancels northwest B.C. carnival tour

There will be no Ferris wheel or bumper cars in Prince Rupert, Terrace or Kitimat this year

Here’s what we know: 4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Blackwater Gold Project receives a thumbs up from the Environmental Assessment Agency

The $1.8 billion project will provide approximately 2,000 jobs

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read