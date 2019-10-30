Ethan Smallwood, 7, is raising funds for the Terry Fox Foundation on Oct. 31, 2019. (Candice Smallwood photo)

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

As kids clad in their spookiest, scariest get-ups head out to trick-or-treat this Halloween, Ethan Smallwood will be dressing up as a Canadian icon and raising money for a good cause.

Smallwood, 7, from Clarke’s Beach, N.L. will be going door-to-door in a Marathon of Hope t-shirt, dressed as his favourite hero Terry Fox.

Instead of collecting candy, Smallwood will be raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research. The young boy has already raised more than $13,000 since his mom, Candice Smallwood, posted a video unveiling the special costume on Facebook earlier this month.

This year marks the 38th anniversary of Fox’s iconic battle with osteosarcoma, captivating Canadians with his heroism and resilience to raise awareness for cancer research by running across the country.

Fox died one month shy of his 23rd birthday on June 28, 1981.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
