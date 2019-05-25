VIDEO: Canadian breaks women’s world record for longest plank

Dana Glowacka, of Montreal, held a plank for four hours and 20 minutes

Montreal’s Dana Glowacka is officially the women’s world-record holder for holding the longest plank position.

Earlier this month, during the 1st Interational Plank Training Conference in Illinois, Glowacka took advantage of Guinness World Records officials being on site, and got to work – holding the post for four hours and 20 minutes.

The plank is a core strength exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up – but with elbows on the floor – for the maximum possible time.

The fitness-enthusiast smashed the former record, reached by Maria Kalimera in 2015 with a time of three hours and 31 minutes.

“It was so lovely to see my family, friends and so many supporters from close and fare that helps me to be hold strong till the ending line,” Glowacka wrote on her social media.

According to the pro-planker, her first “long” plank was four minutes – about the same length as one song. A single song turned into a full playlist.

But the training got serious when Glowacka’s son received the 2014 Guiness World Records book as a gift. At the time, the plank record was one hour and 20 minutes. Glowacka said her son believed she could beat it and after that, the plank was on.

“I’m gonna make my son proud, sending a message to the world that everything is in the mindset and practice, practice, practice,” the mom said in her website bio.

“Just do it, do it right, train for it, and believe in yourself… for a stronger, healthier and happier life.”

In recent months, Glowacka has put in tons of practice, including regular four-hour planks.

According to Guiness World Records, Mao Weidong has held the title for longest-held plank in the world since 2016, when he planked for eight hours plus one minute and one second.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: First responders in Fernie rescue baby owl who fell from nest

Just Posted

Giesbrecht found guilty of second-degree murder

Murder is only rational conclusion from evidence, Judge says

Fire ban back in effect for Northwest Fire Centre region

Starting May 24, both Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions will be in place

Grassy Plains Mud Bog

The annual Mud Bog event was held at the Grassy Plains Hall… Continue reading

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

VIDEO: Canadian breaks women’s world record for longest plank

Dana Glowacka, of Montreal, held a plank for four hours and 20 minutes

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Raptors fans far from home adjust plans to watch pivotal playoff game

Raptors currently lead the playoff series 3-2, and a win Saturday would vault them into NBA finals

PHOTOS: First responders in Fernie rescue baby owl who fell from nest

The baby owl’s inability to fly back to its nest prompted a rescue by first responders

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

It’s unclear how many tools are left in B.C.’s toolbox to fight the project

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Most Read