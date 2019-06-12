John Ford, 38, was sent back to Ontario on June 4, 2019 after Homeland Security learned that he was in the country illegally

Canadian man who stalked Kendall Jenner, swam in her pool deported to Ontario

John Ford, 38, was convicted twice of trespassing onto the model’s California property

U.S. officials have deported a Canadian man who was twice convicted of trespassing into celebrity Kendall Jenner’s home, in one instance found by police while swimming in her pool.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release last week that John Ford, 38, was sent to Ontario on June 4 after Homeland Security learned that he was in the country illegally.

Ford had first entered the U.S. through an Alberta-Montana border in March 2018 with a tourist visa that allowed him to stay in the country for no longer than six months.

During his time over the border, officials say that Ford stalked Jenner, a model and television personality. Jenner filed for protection orders against him, ICE said.

Earlier this year, he was arrested twice for trespassing onto Jenner’s California property. He was convicted of two misdemeanor charges and served jail time.

ALSO READ: Family killed by alleged ‘stalker’ in triple murder-suicide

Ford was arrested by special agents on March 25 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was ordered to be deported on April 30.

Following his arrest, the Kardashian-Jenner family expressed gratitude to the Los Angeles Police Department and federal officials.

“Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own,” a statement from the family read. “Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

Just Posted

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Community targets VQO rules amid fire safety concerns

Wildfire season is upon us in northern British Columbia, and some Burns… Continue reading

Caring for Burns Lake animals

Dozens of dogs and cats were brought in to the community animal… Continue reading

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Annual Wildfire Service barbecue

Members of the BC Wildfire Service enjoy a barbecue lunch at the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Two grey whales found dead near Alaska’s Kodiak Island

More than 150 grey whales deaths reported this year in Mexico, Canada and U.S.

U.S. women’s team slammed for excessive goal celebration at World Cup

Former Canadian national team player gets death threats after her criticism

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Most Read