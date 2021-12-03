Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee sells mac and cheese candy canes, among other simulated flavours. (Archie McPhee)

Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee sells mac and cheese candy canes, among other simulated flavours. (Archie McPhee)

Candy canes re-imagined: Twist on holiday treat may not delight all tastebuds

Flavour profiles expanded to include sardine, kale and hot dog

Candy canes go with Christmas like ketchup and mac and cheese.

The traditional treat has come a long way from its original peppermint form, branching out to include cherry and even some soft drink flavours, but some retailers are taking it even further.

Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based novelty item seller, lists a wide range of non-traditional flavours that are making the rounds across the internet. Although, they may never dethrone the classic peppermint in terms of popularity.

Some of the alternative flavours include mac and cheese, bacon, pickle, ketchup, sardine, sour cream and onion, hot dog, and kale – all in the traditional cane candy form with coloured stripes.

What do you think? Would you brave a sardine-flavoured holiday sweet?

ALSO READ: Better Business Bureau’s ‘Naughty List’ warns Vancouver Islanders of holiday scams

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Holidays

Previous story
Riverdale star fundraising for B.C. environmental groups with sale of his photo prints
Next story
12 Days of Christmas comes with hefty price tag as inflation drives up costs

Just Posted

covid
Weekly COVID-19 numbers

bptv
Hot Topics for Dec. 1

Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand