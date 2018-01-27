Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

Vancouver Canucks players bonded with children over air hockey and games in the newest playroom to open at BC Children’s Hospital this week.

Opened Wednesday, the Canucks Playroom offers a place for children to play between medical treatments in the Teck Acute Care Centre.

The room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund.

Fin the mascot, the Sedin twins and the rest of the Canucks were on hand to explore with kids through the new blue and green themed room, which includes big screen TVs, photos of the players and hockey table.

Previous story
B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Just Posted

About 3000 hours of volunteer work to maintain Boer Mountain in 2017

Mountain biking made possible by hard-working volunteers in Burns Lake

‘Exciting’ new projects at Lake Babine Nation

Natural resources building and triplex being built

College of New Caledonia shares success story with Burns Lake council

College representatives appear before council as a delegation

Charlie Rensby wins council seat in Burns Lake

He received 55 votes while Bruce Martens received 43

B.C. CareCards to expire in February

Residents expected to get a B.C. Services Card

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

Hundreds remember bright, ambitious B.C. teen killed by stray bullet

Samson Wong wept as he apologized to his teenage son, saying he wishes he could have protected him

Green Party defends leader Elizabeth May after she’s accused of bullying

party says that if May were a man, she would be admired for those traits

More than cuts and bruises: Winter sport-related injuries on the rise

BC Trauma Registry reminds skiers, snowboarders to wear helmets, check the weather and be aware

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read