The Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland is permanently closed. (Wikimedia Commons)

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

If you had a chance to tumble around through the Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland last summer, consider yourself lucky. The long-time staple at the amusement park is permanently closed.

The roller coaster will still be there when the park opens next week, as staff work to sell it, according to Laura Ballance, a spokesperson for the Fair at the PNE.

In 2010, Vancouver city council approved a 25-year master plan for Hastings Park, where the PNE takes place each summer.

“The Corkscrew, while a fabulous mid-range coaster experience, was not contemplated to be part of Playland’s long-term attraction mix,” Ballance said.

As part of the master plan, Playland will expand and transition from an amusement park into a more sustainable theme park.


