Couple with big plans buys abandoned gold mine in Grand Forks

Frank Schlichting and wife Sharon at Yankee Boy Mine (photo contributed by Frank Schlichting).Frank Schlichting and wife Sharon at Yankee Boy Mine (photo contributed by Frank Schlichting).
Abandoned gold mine, Yankee Boy Mine, located at 4120 Hardy Mountain Road (photo contributed by Frank Schlichting).Abandoned gold mine, Yankee Boy Mine, located at 4120 Hardy Mountain Road (photo contributed by Frank Schlichting).

The Grand Forks Exploring Abandoned Mines Museum is making an exciting move to an abandoned gold mine, with its history predating 1900.

Last mined in 1937, the Yankee Boy Mine, located at 4120 Hardy Mountain Road, was acquired by museum owners Frank and Sharon Schlichting last year, with the goal of restoring it to its former glory as part of the museum experience.

The new expansion is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2023.

The new Exploring Abandoned Mines Museum will include both an above ground museum and an underground portion of the gold mine, complete with artifacts and mining equipment.

Frank, who has explored hundreds of mines, said that resorting the Yankee Boy Mine is a major project to undertake.

“We had to remove all the rock and stuff out and rebuild all the timber into it. We were only able to get 400 feet back and then there was a large collapse, so we’ve had to shovel all that out. We took 449 minecart loads out,” he said.

“Now we’ve got a huge area that there was a shaft going up into some other levels, so we’re still working on that.”

Updates on the Yankee Boy Mine restoration can be found on the Exploring Abandoned Mines Museum & Adventures Facebook page and on their YouTube channel, which currently has 161,000 subscribers.

Grand Forksmining

Previous story
Smokey Bear heads for retirement as BC Wildfire introduces Ember the Fox

Just Posted

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Arlan Wium
Update – Missing person in Burns Lake has been found

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

Arts council performance, Tom Kalissa Landa. (Starr Spangler photo/Lakes District News)
First performance of the year