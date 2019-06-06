Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins (0) jumps for the basket under pressure from Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) and Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, back, during second half basketball action in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Are you cheering for the Raptors as they fight their way through the NBA finals?

Toronto fans are thrilled, as demonstrated by the sold out Scotiabank Arena and a packed Jurassic Park.

But so are Canadians, according to a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll, released Thursday, suggests 47 per cent of the country think the Raptors are Canada’s team, while 45 per cent consider them Toronto’s team.

That feeling is matched by viewership across the country, with 40 per cent of Canadians watching the playoffs, compared with the usual 10 per cent who watch during the regular season.

Canadians are optimistic about their team’s odds, even thought the Golden State Warriors have won three of the last NBA titles.

Surveyors found that 58 per cent think the Raptors have a 50-50 chance of beating the Warriors, while 18 per cent think they can win the whole series.

