(Port Mann RCMP)

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

RCMP got their “mannequin” after a driver was caught driving in the Highway 1 HOV lane without enough passengers.

A driver was spotted speeding on the Port Mann Bridge on Tuesday and crossed over the solid HOV line without signalling, police said Wednesday evening.

When a Mountie pulled the driver over, they noticed an unusual passenger: a mannequin, wearing clothes, sunglasses and a wig. Police seized it and handed out multiple fines.

“We routinely conduct patrols on Highway 1 to enforce all the traffic laws, including HOV violators,” said Corp. Garth Domm of Port Mann Traffic Services.

“The passenger exercised the right to remain silent.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Just Posted

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Highway 16 travel advisory

DriveBC does not recommend travel from 30 km east of Burns Lake to 13 km east of Prince Rupert.

Burns Lake Industrial Site services a possibility

The area is not connected to the village’s water and sewer system

Grant funding needed for Eighth Avenue in Burns Lake

The village expects a decision by the end of March

Burns Lake prepares for pot legalization

Medicinal marijuana production facilities currently not allowed

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Fraser Valley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Winery operators shocked to be caught in the middle of pipeline dispute

Most Read

  • Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

    Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger