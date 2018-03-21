The Washington Avenue Grill is among OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants for a big night out. (WAG/Instagram)

Eight B.C. restaurants among website’s top 100 in Canada for night out

Seven in Vancouver and one in White Rock make OpenTable’s list of popular spots

Eight restaurants in B.C. made the list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada for a night out, according users of the online reservation company OpenTable.

Blue Water Cafe, Fayuca, Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House, Nightingale, Osteria Savio Volpe, the Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena, and West Oak are all in Vancouver, while the Washington Avenue Grill is a fixture on the beach in White Rock.

The list was compiled from more than 550,000 reviews submitted by OpenTable users for more than 2,500 restaurants in the country, the San Francisco-based company said in a release Wednesday.

Check out the full list here.


ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VSO to perform ‘Star Wars’ music while 1977 movie plays on big screen
Next story
Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

Just Posted

LDSS girls’ snowboarders best in B.C.

Students from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) ripped up the slopes at… Continue reading

Aboriginal History Week: Lahal game connects community with tradition

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Burns Lake was ringing with… Continue reading

Hike across Western Hemisphere passes through Burns Lake

By the time he had reached Burns Lake, Holly Harrison was walking… Continue reading

Medical pot facility a good opportunity

The proposed medical cannabis grow-op in Decker Lake raises some important issues… Continue reading

Clampdown on distracted driving

Cell phones among the top causes of fatalities on the road

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

Premier John Horgan said money will allow for a 34-per-cent increase in surgeries

Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

The limited-edition drink will be available starting March 22

Eight B.C. restaurants among website’s top 100 in Canada for night out

Seven in Vancouver and one in White Rock make OpenTable’s list of popular spots

B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Washington state considers mandatory engineered wood for public buildings

Cops say gun-toting robbers used fake police lights to pull over victims

Information wanted on North Shuswap robbery, police impersonation, burnt vehicle, motorhome theft.

Most Read