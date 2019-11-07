Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

If you’ve ever wanted to own a Peacock, now is your opportunity.

Kangaroo Creek Farm, in the Okanagan, is hoping to re-home six peacocks, (four males and two females) as it downsizes its “heard of birds” at its new location on Old Vernon Road.

The new farm contains a peacock enclosure but it is not suitable to house a large number of birds.

Kangaroo Creek has been keeping kangaroos and wallabies for more than 20 years. The farm does not promote them as house-pets but rather as alternative hobby farm pets to very specific types of situations.

The farm currently has Red Kangaroos (the largest type of kangaroo), Common Wallaroos and Bennett Wallabies (which are mid-sized), and Dama Wallabies (one of the smallest wallaby species). The farm also has emu, peacocks, chickens, goats, parrots, a baby albino wallaby, baby kangaroos, potbellied pigs and more.

The new location at 5932 Old Vernon Road will open on March 14, 2020.

READ MORE: Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: When buying baby shower gifts, have a budget and stick to it

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning in effect for Burns Lake

Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain overnight in the Burns Lake… Continue reading

Pattison seeks total control of Canfor

Deal is worth $980 million

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Authorities behind Highway 16 crimes, ex-officer says

Higher authorities are responsible for the missing and murdered Indigenous women along… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s first dinosaur species discovered in Sustut River

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

No deal reached: Faculty union at UNBC expected to man picket lines Thursday morning

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

Most Read