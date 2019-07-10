BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair. (BC Ferries)

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Let your hair down.

BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair.

The campaign, which awards selected winners with $25 gift certificates at Passages Gift Shop, calls for ferry passengers to share their best “ferry hair” photos.

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook users can enter the contest by sharing their photos, provided the pictures are original and were snapped while on board BC Ferries within the last three years, using the #FerryHair hashtag and by tagging @BCFerries.

The photos must also be public to ensure the contest’s judges can find the posts.

The panel, appointed by BC Ferries, reviews entries on a bi-weekly basis, with winners being contacted roughly every second Friday. The judging criteria: creativity, originality and whether or not the photo captures “ferry hair” on BC Ferries.

The contest is now open and is slated to run until Sept. 27.

For more information, and complete details, visit the BC Ferries website.

READ ALSO: Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC ferry travel congestion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Just Posted

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Giant mushroom haul

Cheyenne Murray holds a 23-pound puffball mushroom she picked on June 27.… Continue reading

A helping hand for animals

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union branch in Burns Lake, presents a donation… Continue reading

New CAO starts at RDBN

Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the… Continue reading

Not all farmers need pesticides

Editor: In response to the letter from Pierre Petelle of Croplife Canada… Continue reading

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Houston man faces multiple charges following fire

Police and man trapped between burning structure and brush fire

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read