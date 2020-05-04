‘I love you – stay away’ says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

Retirement community Magnolia Gardens offers tips for a safe Mother’s Day amid COVID-19

Celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day, but make sure to keep her safe while you’re doing it.

That’s the message that a Langley retirement community is sharing before the celebratory Sunday on May 10th.

Pam Murphy, general manager at Magnolia Gardens, said the facility is free from Covid-19 because residents and staff have been working extremely hard and making sacrifices.

“For the safety and health of our seniors, I’m encouraging people not to take their mom or grandma out for Mother’s Day,” Murphy said.

But Mother’s Day isn’t cancelled; staff at senior’s community say it’s more important than ever to appreciate the special women in people’s lives.

Elayna Dijkman, recreation coordinator in the long term care centre at Magnolia Gardens, came up with a creative way to honour moms.

“The world is different, and so we thought we’d celebrate differently by doing a reverse Mother’s Day,” Dijkman said.

She arranged for photos of their moms with special notes to be sent to residents’ family members.

Mary’s note to her family summed it up perfectly: “I love you. Stay away.”

READ MORE: SHARE: I love Mom because…

For the ladies who live in the independent living suites, Murphy says a door to door celebration is coming their way for Mother’s Day.

“They’ll be getting teddy bears and flowers, and our chef is even putting together a personal dessert plate for each of them,” Murphy explained

Murphy and her staff have offered some suggestions for those looking for creative ways to celebrate their mother, grandmother or great-great-grandmother this Mother’s Day.

• Set up a video chat so you can spend some time with her face to face online. Like many retirement communities, Magnolia Gardens has a tablet designated for resident use, and staff are happy to facilitate chats between residents and their loved ones.

• Send flowers to brighten her day and her suite. As a bonus, you’ll be supporting local businesses.

• Posters and artwork posted on lounge windows bring joy to her and to the other residents who see it.

• Deliver a care package that has cards or gift items to open each day to remind Mom that you’re thinking about her.

Murphy said she will miss celebrating with her family this year.

Still, she’s hopeful for next year.

“I’m taking to heart what Muriel, one of our residents, wrote to her family this year, “this too shall pass’.”

