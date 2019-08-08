This is Gordon Funny Face Zielinski. Please follow him on Instagram @gord_the_man

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

It’s the most ‘purrfect’ day of the year: International Cat Day.

It’s a day to celebrate what the Egyptians already knew: Cats are awesome and should be held in the highest esteem.

Taking place on Aug. 8 every year (it should be every day), International Cat Day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to raise awareness about the four-legged fuzzballs so we can help and protect them.

And, what better time to revel in the joy of cats than in the summer, which is also the busiest time for the BC SPCA for the number of kitties in care?

The province’s 36 SPCA locations held a half-price adult adoption promotion from July 27 to Aug. 2 that resulted in forever homes for 138 adult cats and 185 kittens.

“At this time of year, our shelters are always very full, and we have also rescued a large number of cats through cruelty investigations recently,” said BC SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk.

Cats come with a lot of benefits.

According to a 2010 survey of pet owners by the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, car owners are more likely to have college degrees than their canine counterparts.

The same study claimed that single men should get a cat because 90 per cent of single women polled said these men are “nicer” than other guys.

Make International Cat Day better than ever and share photos of your favourite cat on social media to give your fellow readers a smile.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians ready for more health-care technology, virtual care: poll

Just Posted

Woman killed in crash near Topley

A pickup carrying two people from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert left Hwy 16 at about 4 a.m.

Royal Bank of Canada marks 100 years in Burns Lake

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) celebrates 100 years in Burns Lake… Continue reading

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

TransCanada uncooperative with pipeline plans, RDBN says

TransCanada has been not cooperative with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)… Continue reading

Paint the town blue

The Lake Babine Nation’s band office shows off its new blue look… Continue reading

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

B.C. residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

Two years’ probation for woman who had sex with 13-year-old at B.C. transition home

Both Min Chen and the boy were staying at a transition home in Victoria

VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

Most Read